WEATHER BLOG: Storms remain in the forecast through the next few days

A northerly flow will continue across the area in the mid-upper levels of the atmosphere as we sit between a ridge of high pressure to our west and a trough to our east. This trough is giving us energy impulses, which are moving through and promoting storm action each afternoon.

South winds should become further established tomorrow, leading to more of a sea-breeze factor tomorrow afternoon. This, and the increase in atmospheric moisture, will support a healthy scattering of storms tomorrow afternoon.

Scattered storms are expected each afternoon with moisture levels staying modestly-high through the middle parts of next week.

We could see some changes by the middle and end of next week as the ridge of high pressure, currently to our west, noses eastward. This could lead to hotter temperatures across the western parts of Acadiana and a reduction in rain chances.