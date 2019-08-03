1  of  4
Breaking News
Suspect in Oregon District mass shooting identified Police: Suspect, 9 others dead, 26 injured Oregon District in mass shooting Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirm 1 dead in shooting near McDonald’s 20 dead, multiple injured in El Paso Walmart shooting
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

WEATHER BLOG: Storms remain in the forecast through the next few days

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

A northerly flow will continue across the area in the mid-upper levels of the atmosphere as we sit between a ridge of high pressure to our west and a trough to our east. This trough is giving us energy impulses, which are moving through and promoting storm action each afternoon.

South winds should become further established tomorrow, leading to more of a sea-breeze factor tomorrow afternoon. This, and the increase in atmospheric moisture, will support a healthy scattering of storms tomorrow afternoon.

Scattered storms are expected each afternoon with moisture levels staying modestly-high through the middle parts of next week.

We could see some changes by the middle and end of next week as the ridge of high pressure, currently to our west, noses eastward. This could lead to hotter temperatures across the western parts of Acadiana and a reduction in rain chances.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local