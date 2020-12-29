WEATHER BLOG: Storm system could bring severe weather threat Thursday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures expected through the next 24 hours as warm, moist air continues to surge into the area. Southeast winds will increase tomorrow into the 10-20 mph range as the pressure gradient increases across the area. A few showers could be possible through the day as atmospheric lift begins to increase. The majority of the storms and heaviest rainfall, however, should stay across eastern Texas through the day tomorrow. An upper-level low pressure system will approach the region from the west. This will help a surface low pressure to develop across south-central Texas tomorrow night.

This low pressure will continue to strengthen while moving northbound during the day on Thursday. Meanwhile, a surface cold front will begin to approach Acadiana. A combination of this surface low pressure/upper-level low will create an atmospheric environment indicative of severe weather including high wind shear and a sharp temperature drop with height. Instability will not be maxed out with this event, but wind shear will be adequate enough for storms to gain rotation, leading to the possibility of a damaging wind and tornado threat on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has Acadiana hatched in for a Slight (Level 2) risk of severe storms. It would not surprise me, however, to see this upgraded to an Enhanced (Level 3) risk tomorrow. The window to see storms will be primarily from late morning Thursday until late evening.

Hopefully, most of the heaviest rainfall will be moving out of the area before New Years Eve festivities.

The front will move through the area Thursday night and Friday, with slightly cooler air setting up by New Years Day and the following weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mostly Cloudy

Abbeville

65°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

61°F
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Crowley

65°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

61°F
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Opelousas

65°F Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

61°F
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

66°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

61°F
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

New Iberia

65°F Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

61°F
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar