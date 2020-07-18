WEATHER BLOG: Scattered storms likely each day through next week

High pressure, which gave us all the hot weather recently, has moved off to the northeast and is now positioned across the southeastern U.S. Meanwhile, we are getting a persistent southeasterly flow through all levels of the atmosphere, originating from the deep tropics.

Embedded within this flow will be tropical wave/mid-level troughs, that will be working into the area periodically, which will give us the chance for storms each afternoon. One tropical wave will arrive on Monday, which could spark scattered storms across the area, with coverage around 50%. The next, and stronger, tropical wave will arrive by Thursday, tracking across the south-central Gulf of Mexico. This is mainly heading for Texas, but deep tropical moisture will invade the Gulf and our area. Some heavier rainfall could be possible, especially for areas along and south of I-10 heading through the end of the week.

Meanwhile, high pressure will stay across the northern portions of the state throughout the week, so temperatures will still be hot away from storms. Highs could be in the 92-95 degree range each day with feels like temperatures in the 98-103 degree territory.