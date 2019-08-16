WEATHER BLOG: Scattered storms in the forecast each afternoon

It will be a hot day today with readings in the mid-90s later this afternoon. A decaying frontal boundary is located across the area, with higher levels of moisture along and south of I-10. This has prompted a HEAT ADVISORY to be issued for areas along and south of I-10. Dewpoints in these areas are in the mid-70s, leading to high humidity. This will push heat index values in these areas into the 105-110 degree range later this afternoon. Isolated storms will be possible later this afternoon, with the majority of the storms expected where the highest moisture levels are, along and south of I-10.

The flow in the atmosphere will transition to a southerly component this weekend, causing the deeper moisture to rush back north. We’ll also have weak upper-level impulses moving over the area. This, along with the seabreeze front and daytime heating, will lead to scattered thunderstorms for both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the lower 90s both days.

This same weather pattern looks to continue through next week. High levels of moisture will continue to reside across the region. With high pressure to our northwest, a northeasterly flow will continue to bring in weak upper-level impulses, which will keep the atmosphere energized. With south winds expected, the seabreeze will get going each afternoon. This means scattered storms will be likely each afternoon next week. Storms could contain frequent lightning and heavier rainfall.