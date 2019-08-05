WEATHER BLOG: Scattered storms continue, heat increasing through the weekend

In the near-term, the scattered afternoon storms will stay in the forecast. Storms will be winding down later on tonight as we lose the daytime heating.

Expect storms to re-fire tomorrow as the sea-breeze gets going once again. Storms are expected to move slowly and erratically across the area as they form along outflow boundaries through the day. Expect around 40% = 4 out of people getting a storm) coverage for tomorrow.

Storms will become more isolated in nature by the middle and latter parts of the week. Reason why is more stable air coming into the area via high pressure, which is currently to our west. This also means heat will be building across the region. Most of the triple digit heat lately has been across western Texas, but models show this heat expanding eastward by the end of this week. In fact, triple digit heat could be seen as far east as western and northwestern Louisiana. Acadiana’s temperatures will increase during this time period as well, but how much will depend on how far east the ridge gets. As of now, going with highs in the 93-95 degree range appears to be a good bet, with the possibility for upper 90s across the northern parts of Acadiana and central Louisiana. We have received a break from the major heat lately, but it appears that will be changing soon. The only comfort is knowing that Fall is less than two months away!