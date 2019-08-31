WEATHER BLOG: Isolated storms/building heat locally, Dorian on cusp of Category 5 strength

It was a nice day across Acadiana with mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures. We continue to have a northeasterly flow, which is bringing in slightly drier air, leading to more sunshine. The flow, especially across coastal areas, could turn more easterly tomorrow, bringing higher levels of moisture onshore. This will both increase humidity and lead to a few afternoon storms tomorrow. Rain coverage is expected to be near 30% for both tomorrow and Labor Day.

A ridge of high pressure is expected to build across the area by the middle parts of next week. This will lead to a reduction in rain chances, but also lead to hotter temperatures. In fact, temperatures could reach the middle 90s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Rain chances will be minimal on these days (in the 10-20% range).

Interestingly enough, long-range guidance is showing the possibility of a cool front getting close to the area by the latter parts of next week and into next weekend. The European model has the front stalling just to our north, while the GFS model has the front being strong enough to push through the area. If you’re rooting for cooler air, the GFS model is your friend. It’s trying to show afternoon readings in the 80s and morning starts in the low-mid 60s Friday and Saturday! The GFS model does typically have a bias of making early-season fronts too strong, but we’ll see! At the very least, it’s a sign that Fall is not far away!

Major Hurricane Dorian continues to be a monster in the southwestern Atlantic. On satellite imagery, it has a perfectly symmetrical eye and outflow in all quadrants aloft. Both NOAA and Air Force aircraft penetrated the eye earlier this afternoon and found winds of 150 mph and a pressure near 945mb. Two more aircraft are en route and it would not surprise me to see a Category 5 storm later this evening or tonight.

The good news is that models continue to shift eastward and now move the storm off the eastern coast of Florida. Unfortunately, the threat looks to be increasing for the Carolina coast heading into the middle parts of next week. There is still some uncertainty as to when the storm will make this turn, so interests in Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas need to continue to prepare for impacts!