WEATHER BLOG: Hurricane Dorian becomes Cat 5 storm with wind gusts of 220 mph, heat building locally

LOCAL FORECAST…A few scattered storms will be possible for your Labor Day with highs in the lower 90s. A ridge of high pressure will be building across the area through the mid and latter parts of the week, however, and models have been getting progressively stronger with this building ridge. This means a reduction in rain chances and hot temperatures coming our way. In fact, I’m going middle 90s (94-96F) Wednesday through Sunday, as models have this ridge being the dominant factor in our weather through the weekend.

TROPICAL UPDATE…It has been a terrible day for our friends in the Bahamas, especially across the Abaco Islands, which have seen catastrophic damage from Dorian’s 185 mph sustained winds and 220 mph wind gusts. I would like to start this blog by asking everyone to keep these people in your thoughts and prayers as these areas will likely be changed forever and will take quite some time to get back to normal.

Hurricane Dorian became a Category 5 storm this morning with Hurricane Hunter aircraft recording flight-level winds of 175 mph. After a flight-level to surface reduction, the National Hurricane Center estimated surface winds of about 160 mph. Dorian continued to strengthen, however, now sporting winds of 185 mph and gusts of 220 mph. The minimum central pressure has also lowered to 910 mb. Wind wise, Dorian is one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic. It is tied for second with Gilbert, Wilma, and the Labor Day hurricane with its winds of 185 mph. The strongest hurricane ever recorded wind wise was Hurricane Allen in 1980, which had winds of 190 mph. I’m hopeful that Dorian has peaked in intensity, especially as the National Hurricane Center has seen signs of an eyewall replacement cycle, which will hopefully weaken the storm some in the near-term.

Its movement has slowed to 5 mph, which is a sign that it is starting to feel the weakness in the ridge aloft. After stalling for the next 24 hours, a turn to the north is anticipated. How sharp of a turn this is will be key as the room for error for the eastern coast of Florida is extremely small. The National Hurricane Center has gone ahead and issued Hurricane Warnings for parts of the eastern Florida coast. I would still not be surprised to see a direct hit north of the Space Coast, possibly near Daytona Beach, but that is a small possibility at this time! Hopefully, the heaviest effects stay offshore as it continues to push northward towards the Carolinas by mid-week.