WEATHER BLOG: FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect, what you need to know

As a tropical wave/disturbance works across the northwestern Gulf, deep tropical moisture is working northward into the area. This is leading to widespread storms and high rainfall rates in thunderstorms. In fact, heavier thunderstorms could dump 1-2 inches per hour in some spots. This could lead to some flash flooding, especially south of I-10, where moisture levels are highest in the atmosphere. Because of this, a FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the I-10 and coastal parishes through this evening.

High-resolution models continue to generate thunderstorms in these areas through the afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall totals through tonight could be in the 1-3 inch range along I-10 and possibility in the 2-4 inch range south of I-10 and for coastal areas. Some localized higher amounts of 5-7 inches possible. The highest moisture could move east of the area by the early parts of next week with storms becoming more scattered in nature.

Long-range models still indicate the possibility of a front coming through by the end of the week, giving us a taste of drier more comfortable air.