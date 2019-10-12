WEATHER BLOG: Cooler air continues, rain chances ramp up early next week

With the front continuing to work down to the south, temperatures will drop once again this evening. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-upper 50s by tomorrow morning with light north winds.

A warmer day for tomorrow as highs climb into the low-mid 80s. Clouds will be increasing through the day as a warm front lifts northward from the Gulf of Mexico. Tomorrow should be mostly dry though, with most of the showers staying offshore, closer to the advancing warm front.

This moisture and warm front will continue to work northward on Monday and Tuesday. This means increasing rain chances for both Monday and Tuesday.

Even though the warm front will push north of us late Tuesday, a push of energy, coming from the north, will help the front swing back southward on Wednesday. This will increase rain chances again on Wednesday as the front works through Acadiana again, but this time as a cool front. By Thursday, another taste of cooler air will arrive across Acadiana, also lowering rain chances.

Even though it’s getting into the longer-range, it appears the dry weather on Thursday will be short-lived. Rain chances could increase again by next weekend. As the pattern gets more progressive, it becomes more normal to have wet weather systems roll through every few days. Let the rollercoaster begin!