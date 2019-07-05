WEATHER BLOG: BIG HEAT FOR THE WEEKEND

A ridge of high pressure will position itself right overhead for today, which will lead to mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures. We saw a layer of altostratus clouds yesterday, which kept highs in the 92-93 degree range. Today with sinking air across the area, little in the way of cloud cover is expected. Temperatures should have no problem reaching the 95-97 degree range this afternoon. Feels like temperatures could be 105-110 degrees, which is definitely getting into dangerous territory.

I see this same weather pattern continuing through the weekend. Rain chances will remain minimal with highs in the 95-97 degree range for both Saturday and Sunday. Heat index values will approach 110 degrees, so don’t be surprised if a heat advisory gets issued.

Ridge of high pressure will break down temporarily for the early parts of next week, lowering temperatures into the 92-94 degree range with isolated storms coming back into the forecast. The middle parts of next week is where global models diverge. The European model shows a large, dominant ridge of high pressure building across the south-central U.S. This leads temperatures near or above 100 degrees for next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday! The GFS model shows more of trough across the area leading to unsettled weather, more cloud cover, and storms. Because of that, the model is showing temperatures in the middle 90s versus the upper 90s to near 100. We’ll have to watch the evolution of the pattern through next week. Either way, expect hot temperatures to continue as I don’t see temperatures below 90 degrees through the next seven days.