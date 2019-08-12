WEATHER BLOG: Another hot day, rain chances ramp up mid-week

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect once again today as highs will be in the middle 90s and feels like temperatures will be in the 105-112 degree range. Make sure you adhere to all heat safety measures, including staying hydrated if having to work outdoors.

Some changes heading through mid-week. The ridge of high pressure will break down on Wednesday, allowing a weak frontal boundary to work into the area. Accompanying this front, high-levels of atmospheric moisture will also work into the area. The aforementioned changes will lead to a high rain chance both Wednesday and Thursday as the front remains stalled across the area.

Some heavier rainfall will be possible through this time period as well. This is due to the very high levels of moisture in our atmosphere. Rainfall rates could be quite high, meaning storms could dump 1-2 inches of rain per hour pretty easily. If line segments form, high rainfall rates and downward momentum could lead to some gusty winds in a few storms.