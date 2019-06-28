Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Eye on Scams
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Medical Breakthroughs
Acadiana Transportation
Live Stream
Local
Louisiana
National
Weather
Live Doppler Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Alerts
Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
Nominate An Athlete Of The Week
1st and 10
Community & Contests
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Acadiana Eats
Best Of 90 Plus
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Lawn & Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Backyard BBQ Contest
Cypress Bayou Casino’s Win the Weekend
Fitness First
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
EEO Report
Weather Alerts
Fitness First
Lawn & Garden
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Weather
Rain Chances Increase Tomorrow
Storms Move Out Overnight, But I Still Expect Rain This Weekend.