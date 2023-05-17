A weak cold front is moving through Acadiana early this Wednesday morning. The weather is still warm and humid to begin your day but slightly cooler air is expected for the afternoon along with a little less humidity. High temperatures today will reach the mid-80s under mostly cloudy skies.

More isolated showers and storms are in the forecast too. The higher rain chances will mostly be across southern and central Acadiana. Areas north of I-10 may only see a few showers.

A stronger cold front is set to arrive on Saturday as it enhances rain chances to 40%. A much bigger drop in humidity is expected for Sunday into next week along with cooler temperatures.