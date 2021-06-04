WATCH: Eye on Storms Hurricane Special 2021

Weather

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

Watch the 2021 Eye on Storms Hurricane Special with the Live Doppler Storm Team.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mostly Cloudy

Abbeville

79°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
71°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Crowley

76°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
1 mph NE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
70°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Thunderstorm

Opelousas

77°F Thunderstorm Feels like 77°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
70°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
70°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

New Iberia

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
71°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour-by-hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

QR Code for Weather App
Open your phone’s camera and scan this QR Code to download the KFLY Weather App

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

Download the Gulf of Mexico storm tracking chart

Download the Atlantic storm tracking chart

Power outage maps

Keep up with outages in Acadiana by following the links below: