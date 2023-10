Patchy fog is developing this Wednesday morning to go along with chilly conditions in Acadiana. Seasonably warmer weather is expected for the afternoon as high temperatures approach 80° under partly cloudy skies. Tonight won’t be as cold with lows in the upper 50s to the low 60s.

More clouds and humidity are in the forest for tomorrow and the area will see a few showers and storms during the afternoon hours Thursday. Hotter weather is coming this weekend but humidity levels will be low.