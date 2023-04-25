LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– A chilly/cool Tuesday morning will be followed by a warmer afternoon in Acadiana as highs reach 77° under mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible throughout the day.

Rain chances are expected to slowly increase across our area over the next few days. Isolated showers and storms are in the forecast for tomorrow as we may see shower activity for the opening night of Festival International. Scattered showers and storms should be more widespread on Thursday. Overall, Festival should see seasonably warm temperatures with low to medium rain chances. Sunday looks to be the best day as we enjoy sunny skies and low humidity.

Also, there is a low threat for severe weather on Thursday. Currently, the SPC has all of Acadiana under the “Marginal Risk” which is a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms within our area. The approximate timing is from late morning into the early afternoon hours. We are hoping the storms and severe threat should end before the concerts start at Festival during the evening hours.