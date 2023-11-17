Friday is off to a mild start in Acadiana with temperatures in the lower 60s along with areas of light fog. Warmer weather is expected today and throughout the weekend as highs will reach the mid 70s. Only a few showers are in the forecast for today and Sunday. Sunshine should be more prominent tomorrow.

Models have pushed back the arrival of a strong front to Monday night into Tuesday morning. Heavy showers and storms are likely within Acadiana and there could be a low risk for severe weather. Chillier, breezy, and sunny weather returns on Wednesday. Thanksgiving is looking chilly and sunny with highs in the lower 60s.