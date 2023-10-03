Warm temperatures will continue through the next few days. Highs today will be in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. Moisture and humidity will be increasing across the region and a passing shower or two could be possible, especially across southeastern Texas. Moisture is increasing in response to southwesterly flow aloft being imparted by an approaching trough. This same trough will be the one to bring us the front and cooler air later this week.

Highs in the lower 90s are expected for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Rain chances look to increase starting Thursday night and continuing through Friday morning with the frontal passage. The coolest air will be delayed behind the front, so it appears the coolest air may not arrive until the weekend. Highs will still be near 90 degrees on Friday.

By Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, however, highs will only reach the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Morning starts could be in the mid-50s both Sunday and Monday mornings!