We’ll continue to see above-average temperatures for today with highs reaching the low-mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity will remain low for today but will begin to rise by tomorrow and Wednesday as moisture gets pulled northward by an approaching trough.

We could see a passing shower or two tomorrow, but rain chance will be less than 20%.

A storm chance will be possible late Thursday night and through Friday morning as a strong front is expected to move across the region. The GFS model is a little faster with the front, clearing the area by Friday morning. The European model is a bit slower, keeping rain lingering across the area through the day on Friday. A blend of these models would suggest a front moving through Thursday night, with rainfall expected to end by Friday morning. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s Friday afternoon, but really plummeting by Saturday morning. In fact, both models suggest readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s may occur Saturday morning. Even under mostly sunny skies, temperatures may barely reach 80s degrees both Saturday and Sunday and we could see a morning start in the mid-50s by Sunday morning!

It looks like Fall is definitely going to arrive in a big way across Acadiana this weekend.