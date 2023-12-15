Friday’s weather will be very similar to yesterday. A chilly morning is followed by a warm afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Highs are expected to reach 70° along with a light breeze out of the east. Temperatures should fall into the upper 50s tonight as we stay mostly cloudy.

A healthy round of showers and storms is in the forecast for Saturday. The approximate time is from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Acadiana as the rainfall moves west to east. No severe weather is expected but there could be heavier rains with this disturbance. Most of the area will see drier conditions by 4:00 p.m. as the weather turns chillier and breezy with temperatures falling into the 60s to 50s.