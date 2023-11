Milder this Tuesday morning in Acadiana along with areas of patchy fog. Unseasonably warm and quiet weather continues with highs back into the mid 80s under partly sunny skies today. Humidity levels will increase making for more humid conditions over the next few days.

A cold front is still on track to arrive on Friday. Scattered showers and storms are possible for the end of the week. Models are suggesting this front cold stall across the area leading to lingering showers for the weekend.