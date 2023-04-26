Milder and slightly more humid weather is being felt in Acadiana this Wednesday morning as temperatures mostly sit in the lower 60s. A seasonably warm and humid afternoon is expected today as isolated showers and storms become possible. There is a very low threat for severe weather within our area.

Stay weather-aware Thursday morning. Heavy showers and storms are likely in Acadiana from 5:00 am to 11:00 am. The SPC has upgraded our area to the “Slight Risk” area which is a Level 2 out of 5 for the likelihood to see severe weather. Storms could produce damaging winds, tornadoes, and/or larger hail. The afternoon should turn drier with more warm temperatures in the lower 80s.

The first three nights of Festival International looks good weather-wise. Warm and humid weather is in the forecast for this evening with rain chances at 30% but isolated activity should fade away during the evening hours. Unfortunately, models are being more aggressive with rain chances this weekend with some showcasing a wash-out throughout the day on Saturday. We are hoping this forecast will change for the better.