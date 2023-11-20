Stay weather-aware this Monday as Acadiana has its first severe threat of the season later today. A mild and quiet morning will be followed by a warm, humid, and breezy afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 70s. Rain chances start to increase quickly after 1:00 p.m.

Scattered showers and storms are expected from 2:00 to 10:00 p.m. today. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire state under a Level 2 to 3 out of 5 Risk. All modes of severe weather are possible with damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. There is a higher threat across central Louisiana for stronger tornadoes of EF-2 or stronger that could be long-lived too.