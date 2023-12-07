As our upper-level flow turns out of the southwest, more moisture will move into the area through the next 24 hours.

This will lead to an increase in cloud cover tonight and temperatures not dropping as much by morning. Morning starts will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s tomorrow morning with temperatures warming quickly into the lower 70s tomorrow afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will persist through tomorrow with a slight chance of showers. This is as low-level moisture also increases in the low levels of the atmosphere due to an increase in southwesterly winds.

On Saturday, a low-pressure center will develop to our north, quickly moving eastward through the day. This will increase both southerly surface winds and winds aloft. This wind shear (winds changing intensity and direction with height) could lead to a severe weather threat later in the day on Saturday. Storms will mostly be to our north early in the day, with a squall line moving in during the evening. Both damaging winds and tornadoes will be a threat, although this looks more like a strong wind event as drier air in the mid-levels could lead to downburst development. This is when strong winds aloft work their way down to the surface, especially during periods of heavy rainfall. Timing of storms will be from 6 pm until midnight.

The good news is storms will be moving out of the area by Sunday and next week looks gorgeous. It’ll be a chilly week as well with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s!