Not as cold this Thursday morning but still chilly across Acadiana with temperatures mostly in the lower 50s. Warmer and breezy weather arrives for the afternoon as highs near 71° under partly sunny skies. A few spotty showers are possible late in the day with a rain chance at 20%.

A strong cold front will move through Acadiana early Friday morning, bringing scattered showers and storms through the area. Rain chances are forecasted at 50% from Midnight until 9:00 am Friday. There is a low threat of severe weather as a few storms could contain damaging winds, tornadoes, and/or hail. Colder and windy weather quickly return tomorrow as temperatures plummet into the 50s through the day.