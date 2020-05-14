VIRTUAL CLASS: Become a storm spotter with National Weather Service

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Due to the Coronavirus pandemic across the country, all non-essential events are canceled – including the Spring Skywarn storm spotter classes. However, the National Weather Service forecast office in Shreveport, Louisiana is offering two additional virtual classes to educate the public about types of severe weather.

The class will be Thursday, May 14 at 6 PM. This class will discuss how to identify severe weather & reporting it to the National Weather Service. Also, this class will be the official class to become an official Skywarn storm spotter. You must register for this class here.

Back on April 7, NWS Shreveport did a Facebook Live of the class. Even though it does not make you an official storm spotter, there is a lot of great information. You can view it here.

For any questions related to Skywarn training sessions, please contact NWS Shreveport Skywarn Focal Point, Chris Nuttall@noaa.gov, or NWS Shreveport Warning Coordination Meteorologist Charles.Woodrum@noaa.gov.