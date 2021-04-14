Viewers share hail, flooding, storm damage photos

Nicolle St. Julien

News 10 viewers shared their storm photos with us this morning. To have your photos added, send them to news@klfy.com.

  • From: Brooke Hulin
  • From: Brooke Hulin
  • From: Denise Smith
  • From: Denise Smith
  • From: Nicolle St. Julien
  • Lombar St. and Frenzel St. In New Iberia
  • Lombar St. and Frenzel St. In New Iberia
  • Lombar St. and Frenzel St. In New Iberia

Thunderstorm

Abbeville

65°F Thunderstorm Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
63°F Information not available.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Crowley

64°F Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
63°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Opelousas

62°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
63°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Light Rain

Breaux Bridge

61°F Light Rain Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
61°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
87%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Light Rain

New Iberia

65°F Light Rain Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
84%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

