VIDEO: Miracle storm survivors walk away from trailer destroyed by giant tree

by: Chris Best

Posted: / Updated:

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG)– Two people and their pets are lucky to be alive after a storm survival miracle in Spanish Fort. They were inside a 5th wheel trailer at a storage facility off of Highway 31 in Spanish Fort. We’re told the man actually lives in the trailer at the storage facility.

A massive tree, at least 5 feet wide, snapped and smashed through the trailer. The man was in the doorway when the storms hit. His girlfriend was in the bedroom. The trailer is obliterated and belongings are strewn everywhere. Other huge trees are also down in the area. It’s unclear if the damage was caused by a tornado or just high winds. But it’s very clear they are lucky to be alive. The light from a TV still flickered inside the smashed trailer. And two dog crates sat inside unscathed. The trailer ripped open like a sardine can so you could see the pet crates, but they themselves were not damaged.

It is a miracle. Baldwin County EMA says there was scattered damage across the county. But this was probably the worst of it. No one was seriously injured or killed. Most of the damage was not major.

