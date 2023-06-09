Your Friday in Acadiana will be very hot and humid with rain chances down to 30%. Temperatures are in the lower 70s this morning, by the afternoon they are forecasted to be near 95°. Much of the afternoon will “feel like” the upper 90s to low 100s because of the humidity in the air. Also, only a few isolated showers and storms are possible as we get past Noon to 1:00 pm.

Quieter weather is in the forecast today but scattered showers and storms should make a comeback on Saturday. Rain chances will increase to 50% late in the day tomorrow and there is a low risk for severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of Acadiana under a “Slight Risk” for severe weather on Saturday. This is considered a level 2 out of 5 for the likelihood to see severe storms within an area. The dynamics in the atmosphere could support a few storms that produce damaging winds and/or large hail. The risk for tornadoes should stay very slim. The higher threat of severe weather on Saturday will be across northeastern Texas and northwestern Louisiana.