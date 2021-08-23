Very Hot Start to the Workweek with Active Weather on the Horizon

The very hot and mostly quiet weather from the weekend continues this Monday but active weather is expected later in the workweek with slightly cooler temperatures.





A Heat Advisory is in place for northeastern Acadiana today. The heat index in much of our area will range from 105° to 112° today. Make sure to hydrate and take frequent breaks when working outside.





Rain chances should remain slim as only a few pop-up showers and storms are possible, mostly during the afternoon. More active weather slowly returns as scattered showers and storms become more likely on Wednesday. Unsettled weather is expected for the latter half of the week into the weekend.