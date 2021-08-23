Very Hot Start to the Workweek with Active Weather on the Horizon

The very hot and mostly quiet weather from the weekend continues this Monday but active weather is expected later in the workweek with slightly cooler temperatures.

A Heat Advisory is in place for northeastern Acadiana today. The heat index in much of our area will range from 105° to 112° today. Make sure to hydrate and take frequent breaks when working outside.

Rain chances should remain slim as only a few pop-up showers and storms are possible, mostly during the afternoon. More active weather slowly returns as scattered showers and storms become more likely on Wednesday. Unsettled weather is expected for the latter half of the week into the weekend.

Sunny

Abbeville

79°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
0 mph E
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
78°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Crowley

78°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
2 mph ENE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
78°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Opelousas

79°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
0 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
78°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Breaux Bridge

80°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
2 mph SW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
76°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

New Iberia

80°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
76°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar