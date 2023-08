Drier and sunnier weather is returning to Acadiana this Wednesday. Temperatures have fallen into the mid-70s this morning but the air feels more comfortable with lower humidity. The afternoon looks very hot but not muggy with highs reaching into the upper 90s along with a light breeze out of the north. The lower humidity levels should last through tomorrow.

Our next rain chance will return over the Labor Day Weekend as scattered showers and storms become more likely, especially on Sunday.