A ridge of high pressure is expected to build across the central U.S. through the end of this week and through the weekend. This will lead to mostly sunny skies each day with a pretty quiet weather pattern shaping up. However, unseasonably hot temperatures look to continue through the weekend and into next week.

Highs tomorrow and Friday will be near 93-94 degrees and readings could be a tick or two higher for Sunday and Monday as the ridge of high pressure builds further and gets stronger.

Some drier air is expected to move in for the weekend and through early next week, so at the very least, humidity values will begin to drop. Due to the drier air, we’ll see comfortable temperatures at night, with lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees each morning.

Unfortunately, with the return of hot and dry weather, and lack of rain chances, the fire danger will increase again through the next seven days. We’ve gotten rainfall through the past few weeks, but we are still in a severe drought. Sunshine and dry northerly winds will be enough to elevate the fire danger once again.