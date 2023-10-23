Widespread dense fog is back in Acadiana this Monday morning. Visibility remains at 1/4 mile or less in much of the area and won’t improve until after 9:00 a.m. Besides the foggy conditions, temperatures are mild and comfortable as we start the day in the mid-60s. Unseasonably hot and humid weather is in the forecast for the next several days. Each afternoon will see highs in the mid to upper 80s under partly sunny skies. Rain chances stay slim to none with only a passing shower possible.
