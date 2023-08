Typical summer heat and humidity is expected in Acadiana this Tuesday. A warm and humid morning will be followed by a hot afternoon. Highs are forecasted to reach the lower 90s under partly sunny skies. The heat index should reach around 100 to 105° but won’t be too extreme.

Rain chances are decreasing but isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon. Rain chances will increase to 30% after 1:00 p.m.