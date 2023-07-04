Acadiana is getting back to typical heat and humidity for your 4th of July. A warm and muggy morning will be followed by a hot and humid afternoon as temperatures approach the lower 90s. “Feels Like” temps could get a little over 100°. Scattered showers and storms are expected for the afternoon with rain chances increasing to 40%. The additional clouds and rain should temper the heat.

Fortunately, any rain we see today will fade away during the evening hours. Looking at mostly quiet conditions during firework displays tonight while staying warm and muggy.