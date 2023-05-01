LAFAYETTE, La .(KLFY)–The first day of May will feel exactly like it should in Acadiana as the weather is very nice to start the workweek. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 50s to lower 60s making for cool and comfortable conditions. Seasonably warm and sunny weather is expected later today as highs approach the low to mid-80s.

The overall weather pattern remains quiet through much of the workweek. No rainfall is in the forecast until Friday, that’s when scattered showers and storms will be possible with our next disturbance. Unfortunately, scattered rain remains a possibility throughout the upcoming weekend too.

Each day this week will see high temperatures in the low to mid-80s with lows in the 60s. Humidity levels are comfortable in the short-term but muggier conditions are expected late in the week as dew points increase across Acadiana.