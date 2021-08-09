Typical August Weather this Workweek

Typical August heat, humidity, and rain chances are expected for Acadiana through much of the workweek.
Temperatures are starting Monday in the mid to upper 70s before reaching 93° during the afternoon. The muggy conditions will push the heat index into the 100s. Make sure to hydrate and take breaks when working outside.
There are a few spotty showers this morning, mostly south of Interstate 10. All of Acadiana will see isolated showers and storms during the afternoon as rain chances increase to 30%. You can plan on much of the same weather each day this week before the pattern turns more active this weekend.