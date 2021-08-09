Typical August Weather this Workweek

Typical August heat, humidity, and rain chances are expected for Acadiana through much of the workweek.

Temperatures are starting Monday in the mid to upper 70s before reaching 93° during the afternoon. The muggy conditions will push the heat index into the 100s. Make sure to hydrate and take breaks when working outside.

There are a few spotty showers this morning, mostly south of Interstate 10. All of Acadiana will see isolated showers and storms during the afternoon as rain chances increase to 30%. You can plan on much of the same weather each day this week before the pattern turns more active this weekend.

Sunny

Abbeville

79°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
0 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
77°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Crowley

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
0 mph N
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
77°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Opelousas

77°F Fair Feels like 77°
Wind
0 mph N
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
77°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Breaux Bridge

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
1 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
75°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

New Iberia

79°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
1 mph NNE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
76°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

