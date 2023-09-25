The first round of scattered showers and storms is slowly coming to an end early this Monday morning. More scattered activity is expected for the afternoon as we see a big break from the rainfall during the mid-day hours, Rain chances should return to 60% from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The severe threat is very slim but a few storms could produce heavy rain, strong winds, and numerous lightning strikes. Besides the rain, the weather stays hot, muggy, and cloudy with highs reaching to near 88°.

Scattered rain is in the forecast tomorrow but is mostly confined to the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances will further decrease during the latter half of the week as high temperatures stay stuck in the lower 90s.