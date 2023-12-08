Not as cold this morning but still chilly with temperatures in the low to mid-50s across Acadiana. Warmer, cloudier, and more humid weather is expected today with highs in the lower 70s along with a light breeze. A few showers are possible too as rain chances stay at 20% throughout the day.

Much of Saturday will be warm, muggy, and breezy with highs near 80°. Showers and storms are in the forecast from 5:00 pm to 1:00 am Sunday. The flash flooding risk is slim but a few storms could produce damaging winds, tornadoes, and/or large hail.