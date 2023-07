Acadiana is starting Wednesday slightly warmer and more humid as temperatures have fallen into the mid-70s. Highs today will be back into the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. The muggier air should push the heat index above 105° in much of Acadiana.

A few pop-up showers and storms are possible for the afternoon as rain chances increase to 20%. More of the same weather is expected through the weekend as there are no signs of relief from the current drought.