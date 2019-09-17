Tropical Storm Imelda forms in western Gulf





UPDATE: 9/17/19 5 p.m. Tropical Storm Imelda has moved into the Houston metro area. Luckily, this storm didn’t have much time to development, otherwise it could have moved closer the land at hurricane strength.

We’ll most likely be impacted by outer rain bands over the next day or two. Winds are moving at 40 mph as the storm moves north into Texas. Rain chances Wednesday will be at about 50 percent with lower chances Thursday.