Tropical Storm Elsa to Bring Impacts to Florida this Week

Tropical Storm Elsa is moving over Cuba this morning as it starts a more northerly turn towards the eastern Gulf of Mexico.





Tropical Depression Five strengthened into Tropical Storm Elsa last Thursday morning and eventually became a Category 1 Hurricane before weakening over the weekend. This is the earliest “E” storm to form on record, beating Edouard from last year when that formed on July 6th. Elsa has wind speeds at 65 mph as it moves northwest at 14 mph.





The National Hurricane Center Forecast Cone shows Elsa traveling into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico where it is expected to ride along the western coast of Florida this week. Landfall is forecasted around the Big Bend area on Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Elsa poses no threat to Louisiana or Acadiana as the system will stay far east of our area.

Stay tuned for more updates.