Hurricane Elsa Moving Quickly, Expected to Reach Gulf Early Next Week

Tropical Storm Elsa formed in the central Atlantic Ocean Thursday and continues to move quickly west to the Caribbean Sea. Elsa has now strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane this Friday morning.





Tropical Depression Five strengthened into Tropical Storm Elsa early Thursday morning and is now a hurricane this Friday morning. This is the earliest “E” storm to form on record, beating Edouard from last year when that formed on July 6th. Elsa has wind speeds at 75 mph as it races west into the Caribbean Sea.





The National Hurricane Center Forecast Cone shows Elsa traveling over the Caribbean Islands over the next several days where the islands and its speed should keep strengthening limited. Elsa is then expected to emerge into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico near Florida early next week.

As of today, models are on our side as Elsa does not look like a threat to Louisiana. As the system moves over Cuba it should begin a more northerly turn towards the Gulf. Florida and the eastern side of the Gulf of Mexico are the areas that could see the highest impacts from Elsa. This forecast can change for the better or worse as we monitor for any shifts in the forecast path to the west.

Stay tuned for more updates.