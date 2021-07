Tropical Storm Elsa is moving north and is expected to make landfall today north of Tampa Bay, Florida.





The National Hurricane Center Forecast Cone shows Elsa making landfall this Wednesday as a strong tropical storm in the Big Bend Region. Elsa will weaken over land as it moves up the east coast, bringing heavy rains and strong winds to that region.





Tropical Storm Elsa poses no threat to Louisiana or Acadiana as the system will stay far east of our area.

Stay tuned for more updates.