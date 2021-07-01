Tropical Storm Elsa Forms, Expected to Reach Gulf Early Next Week

Tropical Storm Elsa has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean as it moves quickly west to the Caribbean Sea.





Tropical Depression Five strengthened into Tropical Storm Elsa early this Thursday morning. This is the earliest “E” storm to form on record, beating Edouard from last year when that formed on July 6th. Elsa has wind speeds at 40 mph as it races west at 25 mph.





The National Hurricane Center Forecast Cone shows Tropical Storm Elsa traveling over the Caribbean Islands over the next several days where the islands should keep strengthening limited. Elsa is then expected to emerge into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico early next week.

As of today, models are on our side as Elsa does not look like a threat to Louisiana. As the system moves over Cuba it should begin a more northerly turn towards the Gulf. Florida and the eastern side of the Gulf of Mexico are the areas that could see the highest impacts from Elsa. This forecast can change for the better or worse as we monitor for any shifts in the forecast path to the west.

Stay tuned for more updates.