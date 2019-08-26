Tropical Storm Dorian Moving Into the Caribbean, Florida Landfall Likely this Weekend

Tropical Storm Dorian continues to churn westward as it enters into the Caribbean Sea today.

The National Hurricane Center strengthens Dorian into a strong tropical storm with wind speeds around 70 mph as it moves over Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti in the next few days.

Beyond Thursday, this storm is expected to remain a tropical storm as it turns more northwest towards the Bahamas.

Dorian is looking like a greater threat for Florida as it is expected to make landfall across the southeastern coast of Florida on Sunday with wind speeds estimated at 70 mph. The forecast after this weekend becomes difficult as the system weakens substantially and could enter into the Gulf of Mexico early next week.

There is a threat this system could reach the Gulf but the impacts to the U.S Gulf coast remains unknown. As of this morning, if the system manages to reach the Gulf I think most of the main impacts would stay east of Acadiana but this early forecast could change in the coming days.