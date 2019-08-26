Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Tropical Storm Dorian Moving Into the Caribbean, Florida Landfall Likely this Weekend

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Tropical Storm Dorian continues to churn westward as it enters into the Caribbean Sea today.

The National Hurricane Center strengthens Dorian into a strong tropical storm with wind speeds around 70 mph as it moves over Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti in the next few days.

Beyond Thursday, this storm is expected to remain a tropical storm as it turns more northwest towards the Bahamas.

Dorian is looking like a greater threat for Florida as it is expected to make landfall across the southeastern coast of Florida on Sunday with wind speeds estimated at 70 mph. The forecast after this weekend becomes difficult as the system weakens substantially and could enter into the Gulf of Mexico early next week.

There is a threat this system could reach the Gulf but the impacts to the U.S Gulf coast remains unknown. As of this morning, if the system manages to reach the Gulf I think most of the main impacts would stay east of Acadiana but this early forecast could change in the coming days.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Map

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

Tropical Alerts

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Hurricane Wind Probability

Hurricane Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Surge Forecast

Surge Forecast

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Hurricane Facts

Hurricane Facts

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

Local News

More Local

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Emergency preparedness links

Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links:

 

Power outage maps

As Tropical Storm Barry moves through Acadiana, keep up with outages by following the links below: