Tropical Storm Dorian Heading Towards the Caribbean, Expected to Become Hurricane
Tropical Storm Dorian formed over the past weekend in the western Atlantic Ocean. Dorian is currently moving west towards the Caribbean Sea where it is expected to strengthen further into a weak Category 1 Hurricane. Beyond Thursday, this storm should start to weaken as it turns more northwest towards the Bahamas. A Tropical Depression is possible just south of Florida over the weekend. The forecast after this weekend becomes extremely difficult as the system weakens substantially. Impacts to the U.S. are still unknown and there is a slim threat that remnants of the system reach the Gulf of Mexico.