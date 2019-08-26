Tropical Storm Dorian Heading Towards the Caribbean, Expected to Become Hurricane

Surface observations show a weak surface low pressure has formed in the northwestern parts of the Gulf of Mexico. I believe this has concentrated the highest levels of moisture and rainfall offshore through today, which is why most of Acadiana lucked out and didn't see the heavier rainfall. This surface feature, however, will be working northeastward into Acadiana through tonight and tomorrow, finally bringing these high-moisture levels onshore.

Precipitable water values of 2.5-2.8 inches could come ashore later tonight and through tomorrow. If you're wondering what that means, this is almost 200% of normal or double the amount of moisture we usually see in the atmosphere this time of year. Given that we already see high-levels of moisture on average during the summer, moisture levels such as these could mean storms dumping very heavy rainfall. Some storms could dump 2-3 inches per hour in localized spots. This is almost like a tropical system, meaning radar could underestimate rainfall in spots.