Dorian is now a hurricane, expected to become a Category 3 later in the week

UPDATE: 6 p.m.

Hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen, and it does look as though Dorian may make landfall as a major hurricane somewhere along the coast of Florida.

The models are trending a little farther south, so it is something we will have to watch very closely, but chances of any major impacts across Acadiana still look low at this time.

ORIGINAL: Forecasters say Dorian has become a hurricane as it nears the U.S. Virgin Islands and is expected to keep getting stronger.

The Hurricane Center says tropical storm conditions are expected Wednesday in Puerto Rico, with hurricane conditions possible. Puerto Rico could see flash floods, and heavy rains are expected in the Bahamas and Florida.

The risk of storm surge is increasing in the central and northwestern Bahamas and along Florida’s eastern coast, but forecasters can’t say yet when it might happen.

Shortly before 2 p.m. EDT, the National Hurricane Center reported Hurricane Dorian was expected to move near or over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands during the afternoon. It’s then expected to move over the open Atlantic, east of the southeastern Bahamas, on a course approaching the U.S. Southeast coast.

The Miami-based hurricane center reports Dorian has become a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center strengthens Dorian in the coming days as it moves northwest towards the Bahamas and then eventually Florida for the weekend.

Dorian is now expected to become a Category 3 Hurricane with wind speeds at 115 mph on Sunday as it churns in the western Atlantic.

Dorian is looking like a greater threat for the northeast coast of Florida as it will near the coast Labor Day Morning.

The threat for Dorian to reach the Gulf of Mexico is subsiding based on the current model runs but there is still a small chance it could cross Florida and at least reach the eastern Gulf waters.