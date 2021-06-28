Tropical Storm Danny forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Danny has formed in the Atlantic this afternoon, making it the 4th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The low-level circulation was exposed earlier this afternoon, but a recent blowup of convection near the center has helped the pressure lower at the surface and wind speeds increase into the tropical storm force threshold.

This is confirmed by both aircraft and buoy data from within the storm.

Danny is expected to move inland later tonight and rapidly weaken over land tomorrow. Danny could dump 1-4 inches of rainfall across Georgia and South Carolina.