Tropical Storm Danny forms in the Atlantic

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Storm Danny has formed in the Atlantic this afternoon, making it the 4th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The low-level circulation was exposed earlier this afternoon, but a recent blowup of convection near the center has helped the pressure lower at the surface and wind speeds increase into the tropical storm force threshold.

This is confirmed by both aircraft and buoy data from within the storm.

Danny is expected to move inland later tonight and rapidly weaken over land tomorrow. Danny could dump 1-4 inches of rainfall across Georgia and South Carolina.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

INTERACTIVE MAP

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite
Partly Cloudy

Abbeville

83°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 90°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
74°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Crowley

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
74°F Information not available.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Opelousas

85°F Fair Feels like 93°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
74°F Information not available.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Breaux Bridge

85°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

New Iberia

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 90°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With its GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour-by-hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

QR Code for Weather App
Open your phone’s camera and scan this QR Code to download the KFLY Weather App

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

Download the Gulf of Mexico storm tracking chart

Download the Atlantic storm tracking chart

Power outage maps

Keep up with outages in Acadiana by following the links below: