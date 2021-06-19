Tropical Storm Claudette over southeastern Louisiana

National Hurricane Center decided to designate Tropical Storm Claudette as it works northward into southeastern Louisiana. The actual circulation is void of convection, however, as all the convection and storm action is well removed from the circulation, mainly across Mississippi and Alabama. It currently has winds of 45 mph and a central pressure of 1006 mb. Besides a northwesterly breeze, Acadiana will see a nice day for today.

Deep tropical moisture streams northward tomorrow, however, increasing our rain chances for tomorrow, Monday, and Tuesday.