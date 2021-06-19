Tropical Storm Claudette over southeastern Louisiana

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

National Hurricane Center decided to designate Tropical Storm Claudette as it works northward into southeastern Louisiana. The actual circulation is void of convection, however, as all the convection and storm action is well removed from the circulation, mainly across Mississippi and Alabama. It currently has winds of 45 mph and a central pressure of 1006 mb. Besides a northwesterly breeze, Acadiana will see a nice day for today.

Deep tropical moisture streams northward tomorrow, however, increasing our rain chances for tomorrow, Monday, and Tuesday.

Mostly Cloudy

Abbeville

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
